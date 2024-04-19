The General Staff informed that Russia lost another 870 soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the approximate losses of the Russians as of April 19 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, 86 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 4 times in the Torske and Yampolivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks by Russians near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Nove, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks near Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region — the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 20 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, Russian troops attacked positions 4 times in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, Slobozhanschyna, Kupyansk directions, the Russians did not conduct assault operations, they are increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the Ukrainian border.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 18, the occupiers lost approximately 870 soldiers (killed and wounded), 9 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 21 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 27 drones, three cruise missiles and 53 vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

On the morning of April 19, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Air Force of the Armed Forces shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. This bomber launched Kh-22 cruise missiles over Ukraine on the night of April 19. He was targeted at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine with the same "means" used to shoot down one of the A-50 long-range radar detection planes.