Overnight, air defense shot down all 13 Shahed that Russia launched over Ukraine

At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all 13 Shahed drones, which were used by Russia to attack Ukraine. They were shot down in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Subcarpathian area. Fires broke out due to the fall of the drone debris, but no one was injured.

Telegram / Сергій Лисак

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one drone was shot down over the Kryvorizky district. At the same time, the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak adds that four more Russian drones targeted Nikopol area, one of the villages of Myriv community. Two private houses and a car were damaged there, no one was injured.