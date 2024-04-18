The Russians attacked Subcarpathian area with drones, targeting critical infrastructure facilities

On the morning of April 18, Russian troops attacked the western regions of Ukraine, particularly the Ivano-Frankivsk region, with drones. Air defense forces shot down most of the targets.

This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk.

According to Onyshchuk, the Russians targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the Carpathian region. Fires broke out due to the fall of the drone debris, but no one was injured.

Appropriate services are working on the ground. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.