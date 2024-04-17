Biden called on Congress to immediately approve aid to Ukraine. The Intelligence Committee is calling for it to be done by the end of this week

US President Joe Biden called on lawmakers from both parties to approve additional military aid to Ukraine and Israel as soon as possible.

He wrote about this in a column for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The head of the White House reminded that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the onslaught of the Russians along the entire front line, and Israel, together with its allies, repelled a massive missile and drone attack by Iran over the weekend.

"Both Ukraine and Israel are under attack by defiant enemies who seek their destruction. Putin wants to subjugate the people of Ukraine and absorb their nation into the new Russian empire. The government of Iran wants to destroy Israel forever, erasing the worldʼs only Jewish state from the face of the earth," said Biden.

In his opinion, the United States should not put up with this, because the security of the United States is at stake: "If Russia wins, Putinʼs forces will move closer to our NATO allies than ever before... We must increase support for Ukraine now to stop Putin from these encroachment and ensure that he does not involve American troops in a future war in Europe."

Separately, Biden emphasized that decisions on military aid to Ukraine and Israel do not mean "writing unlimited checks", but investments in the American base.

The Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives, after a secret briefing on Ukraine, also called on Congress to urgently approve aid — by the end of this week. The corresponding statement was made public by the chairman of the Committee, Republican Congressman Mike Turner, and a high-ranking member of the committee, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes.