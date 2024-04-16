Brigadier General Shapovalov became the commander of OC “South”

Brigadier General Gennady Shapovalov was appointed commander of the Operational Command "South".

This is written by the press service of OC "South".

He went through a career path from the commander of a tank platoon to the commander of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk, and in March 2022 he received the rank of brigadier general.

Gennadiy Shapovalov graduated from the Institute of Tank Troops at the Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, and later from the Command and Staff Institute for the Use of Troops (Forces) of the National Defense University of Ukraine. He also studied at the Ostroh Academy National University, majoring in International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies, and graduated from the US Army Military College.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, presented the newly appointed commander to the personnel of the Operational Command "South".

Pavlyuk also thanked Major General Andriy Kovalchuk for his service.