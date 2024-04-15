Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk became the new commander of “West” Operative Command.

Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk was appointed the new commander of the Operational Command "West". He replaced Serhii Litvinov, who had been the commander since 2021.

This was reported by the OC “West”.

Volodymyr Shvedyuk

"We are facing great challenges and tasks that require our painstaking work, dedication and professionalism. The nucleus of the Operational Command "West" is a large number of experienced officers ready to overcome any difficulties. And I believe that there is a potential to achieve even greater success as a team," Shvedyuk said after his appointment.

Volodymyr Shvedyuk has been a brigadier general since June 2022. In April 2015, he was appointed to the post of Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. From May 21, 2016, he held the position of military commissar of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Commissariat of the Operational Command "West" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2018-2019, he was the commander of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade.

Until March 2022, Shvedyuk was the deputy commander of the Territorial Defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and since March 2022, he was the chief of staff of the Joint Operation group in Donbas.