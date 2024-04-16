WP: Russia wants to transfer air defense and fighter jets to Iran. This will strengthen Tehranʼs defense against Israeli airstrikes

By agreeing to hand over thousands of drones and missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine, Iran started a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the countries. It is not known how many air defense systems Russia has transferred to Iran and how many of them are already in the field, but Russian technology could turn Iran into a much more formidable adversary with an enhanced ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles.

The arms deals are part of a broader cooperation between Iran and Russia. It includes the joint production of attack drones in Russia, the exchange of technologies and the evaluation of developed weapons immediately on the battlefield. Cooperation brings significant benefits for both countries, raising the status of Iran from a junior ally to a strategic partner of Russia.

The WP edition, citing intelligence officials, notes that Russia is secretly working on the transfer of Su-35 fighters to Iran, one of the most powerful Russian fighter-bombers. This could significantly modernize and strengthen Iranʼs air force, which currently consists mostly of refurbished American and Soviet aircraft. Russia has also promised to provide technical assistance in the development of Iranian spy satellites and to facilitate the construction of rockets to send as many such satellites into space as possible.

There is no public evidence that Russia has already delivered Su-35 fighter jets to Iran. According to a U.S. and Middle East intelligence official with detailed knowledge of the deal, it is difficult for Iran to pay for the planes, so deliveries are being delayed.

Also, Iran has long wanted to purchase anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia to protect its nuclear and military facilities from a possible attack by the USA or Israel. In 2007, Tehran concluded an agreement on the purchase of S-300 systems, but Moscow delayed their delivery under pressure from the United States and European countries. Since then, Iran has sought to purchase the more powerful S-400 system from Russia, although it is not publicly known whether Moscow has agreed to hand them over.

According to intelligence officials, Moscow also benefits from cooperation with Iran. In addition to the thousands of drones purchased from Iran, late last year Russia agreed to buy about $2 billion worth of additional military goods, including electronic warfare systems. They became the main priority for Russian troops in Ukraine.

Iran has separately agreed to sell surface-to-surface missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine and, according to a new intelligence assessment, the weapons are expected to be transferred soon. So far, intelligence has seen no signs that the missiles have already been delivered.