The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced the loss of another 770 Russian soldiers. What is the situation at the frontline

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 15 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, 54 combat clashes took place.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repulsed 10 attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Chasiv Yar, New York and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8 attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Umanske, Novokalynove, Pervomayske, and Netaylove areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain Russian troops near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. There, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops 16 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 9 times near Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 4 times, trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro.

The Russians did not conduct assaults in the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk, Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions.

Russian losses over the day

According to the General Staff, on April 14, the occupiers lost approximately 770 soldiers (killed and wounded), 6 tanks, 31 armored vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 31 drones, three cruise missiles, 51 vehicles and three special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that the situation on the Eastern Front has significantly worsened in recent days. The Russians intensified offensive actions after the presidential "elections" in the Russian Federation. The invaders are actively attacking the Lymans, Bakhmuts and Pokrovsk directions — this is facilitated by warm, dry weather. Despite significant losses, the Russians use new units on armored vehicles, due to which they occasionally have tactical success.