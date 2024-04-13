Russian troops broke through to the outskirts of Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region. Intense fighting continues

In the direction of Bakhmut, intense fighting continues for Bohdanivka. Now the village is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

At night, enemy assault groups made their way to the northern outskirts of Bohdanivka. The battle is going on, the enemy does not stop the assaults. The Ministry of Defense urges Ukrainians to trust only official messages from the Armed Forces.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that the situation on the Eastern Front has significantly worsened in recent days. The Russians intensified offensive actions after the presidential "elections" in the Russian Federation.

The invaders are actively attacking the Lyman, Bakhmut and Pokrovsk directions — this is facilitated by warm, dry weather. Despite significant losses, the Russians use new units on armored vehicles, due to which they occasionally have tactical success.

Ukraine needs to achieve a technical advantage over the enemy in high-tech weapons and improve the quality of training of military personnel, primarily infantry units, so that they can make maximum use of all the capabilities of military equipment and Western weapons.

Ukraine is increasing the effectiveness of units, replenishing stocks of drones and missiles, moving additional forces and reserves to stabilize the situation.