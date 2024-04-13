97 clashes took place at the front over the past day. The situation at the frontline

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 12 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past 24 hours, 97 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops once attacked Ukrainian positions in the Torsky district of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 33 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Verkhnyokamyanka, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 Russian attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, and Netailove (Donetsk region).

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine (Donetsk region). There, the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 29 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 7 times in the districts of Staromayorsk (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia).

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 6 times and tried to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, Slobozhanshchyna, and Kupyansk directions, the Russians did not conduct assault operations. The occupiers maintain a military presence and carry out sabotage activities.

Russian losses over the past day day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 12) the occupiers lost approximately 1 030 soldiers (killed and wounded), 23 tanks, 47 armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, one air defense vehicle, 40 drones, one cruise missile, 57 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Air defense forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile.

The units of the missile forces damaged one personnel concentration area, two anti-aircraft defenses and an electronic warfare station of the Russian troops.