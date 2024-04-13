For the first time since 2022, all ZNPP power units are in a “cold shutdown” state

For the first time since the end of 2022, all six power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), temporarily occupied by the Russians, have been put into a "cold shutdown" state.

This was reported by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

All reactor units began operation in a state of "cold shutdown" when the Russians brought power unit #4 out of "hot" mode after the recent end of the heating season at Energodar.

Rafael Grossi welcomed this decision of the Russian occupiers, because it was "recommended by the IAEA for some time in order to increase the overall security of the facility."

Cooling the reactor provides an additional buffer in case of an accident, he said, but it does not solve the problem of the recent sharp deterioration of the situation at the plant.

"Without a doubt, nuclear safety and security at this large nuclear facility remains very unstable," the IAEA Director General added.

The ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. The station was completely disconnected from the power grid several times. From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a radiation disaster."