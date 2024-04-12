Russian hackers stole the correspondence of US government structures with Microsoft

Kremlin-linked hackers gained access to Microsoftʼs e-mail system and were able to steal the correspondence of some US government agencies with Microsoft.

This was reported by the US Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on April 11.

Although the hack itself has been known since January, the CISA announcement is the first confirmation that US federal agenciesʼ emails from Microsoft were stolen.

According to the agency, the Midnight Blizzard hackers used account login details that were sent by mail to get into the systems of Microsoft customers, including government agencies.

At the same time, CISA did not specify the correspondence with which government structures they were able to steal.