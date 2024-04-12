The Ukrainian government allocates another 3.88 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications

The government allocates an additional 3.88 billion hryvnias for the further construction of defense lines.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Of these funds, 1.7 billion hryvnias will go to fortifications in the Kharkiv region, 1.5 billion — in the Sumy region. Additional funds will also be allocated to Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv region.

As the prime minister noted, since the beginning of the year, the government has allocated almost 30 billion hryvnias for the construction and arrangement of fortifications.

"We see the results. Works are ongoing 24/7. We are strengthening our defense capabilities in all directions," Shmyhal wrote.