The Ukrainian government allocates another 3.88 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications

The government allocates an additional 3.88 billion hryvnias for the further construction of defense lines.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
Of these funds, 1.7 billion hryvnias will go to fortifications in the Kharkiv region, 1.5 billion — in the Sumy region. Additional funds will also be allocated to Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv region.
As the prime minister noted, since the beginning of the year, the government has allocated almost 30 billion hryvnias for the construction and arrangement of fortifications.
"We see the results. Works are ongoing 24/7. We are strengthening our defense capabilities in all directions," Shmyhal wrote.
- On November 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defense created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications in Ukraine. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.
- On December 30, 2023, the government adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications and expanded the list of state bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of defense structures — previously this function was performed by regional military administrations. Now, in addition to them, the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Transport Service and the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure will act as customers.