On April 10, six people were killed by the Russian shelling of Odesa

On April 10, the Russian army struck the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. So far, the death toll has increased to six. A 56-year-old man died in the hospital.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Russians hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the evening of April 10. Four people died on the spot, among them was a ten-year-old girl. 14 people were injured.

The next day, April 11, one of the victims, who was hospitalized in serious condition, died in the hospital.

Later it turned out that the Russian occupiers damaged gas stations, shops, warehouses, administrative and private buildings.