The number of people killed by a missile attack in Mykolaiv has increased

In the afternoon of April 11, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. The number of dead in the city has increased to five.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

The day before, it was known about four dead people, another victim is a 37-year-old man who died in the hospital. Three people were also injured.

Houses in the private sector, vehicles and industrial facilities were damaged in Mykolaiv.

The South Defense forces reported that the Russians had struck with ballistic missiles.

Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region are regularly attacked by the Russian invaders. The Air Defense Forces operate over the region almost every night, shooting down attack drones.