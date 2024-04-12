“Centerenergo”: The destroyed Trypilska TPP can be restored, but without sufficient air defense — itʼs a futile matter

The destroyed Trypillia thermal power plant (TPP) located in the city of Ukrainka (Kyiv region), is subject to restoration. However, due to the constant threat of Russian missile and drone attacks and in the absence of sufficient protection by air defense systems, this is a futile matter.

The chairman of the supervisory board of the energy company "Centerenergo" Andrii Hota stated this on the air of the Ukrainian service "Voice of America".

He said that part of the supersonic ballistic missiles flying towards the station on April 11 were shot down, but due to the lack of missiles for Ukrainian air defense systems, part of the Russian missiles still reached the target and destroyed the TPP. Hota says that therefore, for the stability of the Ukrainian energy industry, it is first of all important to ensure air defense.

"Anything subject to restoration. Last summer we had a similar point, when these units were not repaired and at some stations did not work at all. That is, we can restore everything. We have a very good team, a very motivated team to rebuild," said Hota.

He added that international partners have promised to provide assistance in the reconstruction, including providing equipment for the station. However, the main issue is air defense.

According to Hotaʼs forecast, given the weather, consumers will not experience significant power outages now, but outages may begin closer to summer.

"It is difficult to even imagine what will happen in winter, because winter is the most difficult period," Hota concluded.