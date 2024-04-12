General Staff: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks and repelled Russian attacks

During the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the Russian invaders lost approximately 840 soldiers (killed and wounded), nine tanks, 19 armored vehicles and 34 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 57 drones, 18 cruise missiles, 41 vehicles and six special vehicles.

The situation at the front

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlement (Luhansk region); Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Ivanivske (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, seven attacks were repelled in the areas of Novokalynove, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the occupiers in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements. The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 26 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine five times in the Staromayorsk area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russian army wants to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. It carried out seven unsuccessful attacks.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russians. Units of missile troops hit an air defense vehicle, an electronic warfare station and two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.