Reality should match the words. Zelenskyi reprimanded the partners for the untimely provision of assistance

At the "Three Seas Initiative" summit in Vilnius, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that Ukraine does not receive all the support that its partners verbally promise.

"Missiles fly every day, and every day we hear that new air defense systems will be handed over to Ukraine. Every day, Russian terrorists cut off the electricity in Kharkov and our other cities, and every day we hear that new help is coming soon. The reality must finally match the words, and real losses must finally be inflicted on Russian terror," the president said.

He told those present at the summit that "the missile trajectories this morning were specially calculated to maximize damage to Ukrainian critical infrastructure."

According to the president of Ukraine, "one of the targets of the Russians was near the Polish border."

"Unfortunately, this has already become a routine for our region — both such strikes and our appeals about the need to strengthen our air defense. [...] Not only Ukraine is in danger, but also all the states bordering the Russian Federation," Zelensky emphasized.