The Ministry of Defense launches the online platform “Military Assistant”. It will simplify the submission of documents

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching "Military Assistant" — an online platform created specifically for military personnel. It will simplify the submission of official documents.

Thiswas reported by the Ministry of Defense.

More than 80 standardized templates have been placed on the platform for various situations — from getting a vacation to being fired. They are available in.doc,.docx, and.pdf formats to minimize errors and reduce delays in document approval, as well as to ensure effective protection of military rights.

The resource works on all types of devices — from laptops to smartphones and tablets. It will be updated to meet growing needs.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the basis of the already existing website "Care of a Serviceman", designed to optimize document flow in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.