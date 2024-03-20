In Ukraine, the “Single Veteran Line” has become operational. How will it help defenders

In Ukraine, a telephone "Single Veteranʼs Line" was launched. It should help Ukrainian defenders and their relatives.

This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The "Single Veteranʼs Line" works daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in test mode at the number 0 800 505 217. Qualified specialists will provide advice on urgent issues to veterans and veterans, members of their families, as well as families of fallen soldiers.

The introduction of the telephone "Single Veteran Line" is an important step and a component of the new veteran policy to support Ukrainian defenders and their relatives, the Ministry of Veterans believes. This initiative was created jointly with the Red Cross Society of Ukraine.