A child and two adults died as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region

At noon on April 10, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Lyptsi and the village of Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv region. A 14-year-old girl died in Lyptsi.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

As of 3:45 p.m., it became known that the number of dead has increased to three — a child and women aged 43 and 59.

A shop and a pharmacy burned down in Lyptsi. At least two more people were injured: a 33-year-old pharmacy worker with shrapnel wounds and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized.

Specialized services are available on site. The debris is still being sorted out.

Also, the Russians released two guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk, completely destroying the polyclinic. It is known about one victim — a 34-year-old man with shrapnel wounds. Before that, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on the bus — a 54-year-old man was injured.