The Russians launched two guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk. A polyclinic was destroyed

On the afternoon of April 10, the Russians launched two guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk (Kharkiv region). The impact completely destroyed the polyclinic.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

So far, it is known about one victim — a 34-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Around 2:00 p.m., there was also an enemy shelling of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka, Kharkiv district. A 14-year-old girl died there, and at least two people were injured.