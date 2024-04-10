Iranʼs supreme leader called for “punishment” of Israel for the attack on the embassy in Syria

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel "must be punished and it will be" for the attack on the countryʼs embassy in Syria.

This is reported by Reuters.

"The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it will be," Khamenei said in a speech marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Prehistory

The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus took place in the morning of April 1. Then two Iranian generals and five officers were killed, including the influential Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

After Iranʼs threats to retaliate, the IDF strengthened its defenses on April 4 and put units and reserves on alert. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to a possible attack by Iran, noting that Israel has been fighting its belligerent neighbor for years and will be able to defend itself.