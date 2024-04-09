In the first quarter of the year, Lviv performed the largest number of transplants in Ukraine

According to the results of the 1st quarter of 2024, the Transplantology Center of Lviv performed the largest number of organ transplants in Ukraine.

This is reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv.

In total, only in the first three months of the year, 131 organ transplants were performed in Ukraine, 39 of which were performed in Lviv. Which is the largest number in Ukraine.

The second place is taken by the O. O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology — 23 organ transplant operations. The Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine rounds out the top three, where 15 transplants were performed in the first quarter.

Doctors note that today 67% of all transplants are posthumous donations. And every year, more and more Ukrainians are ready to donate the organs of their deceased relatives for the sake of saving other people. The remaining 33% are family organ transplants.

Currently, there are 3,013 patients on the national transplant waiting list. Most of them need a kidney transplant — 1,961 people, liver — 477, heart — 455.