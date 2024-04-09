General Staff: Russia lost 23 tanks and 30 artillery systems over the past day

Over the past day, 56 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost another 23 tanks, 30 artillery systems, 45 armored fighting vehicles, and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck four anti-aircraft missile complexes and seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians.

The units of the missile forces hit the means of anti-aircraft defense, two EW stations and two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Almost 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.