Air defense forces destroyed 20 Russian drones overnight

On the night of April 9, the Russian occupiers launched 20 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. They also attacked with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down all 20 attack drones in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The day before, Russian troops targeted civilian infrastructure within the borders of the Poltava community — they hit a residential building. One person died, ten others were injured.