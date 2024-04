Russian troops hit the center of Bilopil with four guided aerial bombs and attacked Sumy with the help of aviation. A woman died as a result of shelling in Bilopilla.

This was reported by Sumy regional military administration.

Three more people were injured in Bilopillia, one of them in serious condition. Trade establishments and the city council were damaged, cars were destroyed.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сумська обласна прокуратура / Facebook

Russian aircraft also struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy. Three people were injured in the city.