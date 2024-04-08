The Russians hit an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. There are victims

On the afternoon of April 8, the Russians struck an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. Currently, it is known about six victims.
The head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov announced this.
The consequences of this attack are being clarified. Preliminary, infrastructure facilities, 7 apartment buildings and a medical facility were damaged.
- On the afternoon of April 5, Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia with rockets five times. Then four people died. First, two missiles were fired at the city, and 40 minutes later, three more at the same place. At that moment, rescuers, policemen and reporters were already working on the spot — and they were hit.