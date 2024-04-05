Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv. There are dead and injured

On the afternoon of April 5, the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia several times — a series of explosions rang out in the city. According to preliminary data, six people were injured and two died.

"A 9-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother, 20- and 22-year-old young men are in a medium serious condition. A 55-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man are in serious condition. Everyone is in the hospital," informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The secretary of the city council Anatoliy Kurtev writes that three high-rise buildings, a private house, a dormitory and a commercial establishment were damaged.

The occupiers continue to shell Kharkiv with ballistic and guided aerial bombs.