Israel is ending the active phase of the war in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed about the end of the phase of the active ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, leaving open the possibility of a future offensive in the Rafah.

The Jerusalem Post writes about it.

Senior IDF officials emphasize that the end of the invasion is not related to the pressure of the United States on the countryʼs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, this happened immediately after the mistaken killing by Israeli forces of seven workers of the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen.

The IDF withdrew all ground troops from the southern part of the Gaza Strip, leaving one brigade there. Fighting in the region continued for four consecutive months.

Palestinians can now move freely through southern Gaza and the city of Khan Younis. At the same time, Israeli forces will ensure that Hamas does not return there. Palestinians will not be allowed to return to the north of the enclave.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi added that the war against Hamas continues and is far from over. However, for now, Israel has chosen to prioritize the return of the hostages.