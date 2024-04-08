Israel is ending the active phase of the war in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed about the end of the phase of the active ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, leaving open the possibility of a future offensive in the Rafah.
The Jerusalem Post writes about it.
Senior IDF officials emphasize that the end of the invasion is not related to the pressure of the United States on the countryʼs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, this happened immediately after the mistaken killing by Israeli forces of seven workers of the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen.
The IDF withdrew all ground troops from the southern part of the Gaza Strip, leaving one brigade there. Fighting in the region continued for four consecutive months.
Palestinians can now move freely through southern Gaza and the city of Khan Younis. At the same time, Israeli forces will ensure that Hamas does not return there. Palestinians will not be allowed to return to the north of the enclave.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi added that the war against Hamas continues and is far from over. However, for now, Israel has chosen to prioritize the return of the hostages.
- Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians and took hostages.
- It became known about the attack on the WCK humanitarian convoy in the morning of April 2. Seven employees of the organization were killed in it — they were returning from a warehouse in the city of Deir al-Balah, where they unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid. World leaders strongly condemned the attack on the volunteers. The IDF admitted that they accidentally hit the humanitarian convoy and called it "a mistake resulting from mistaken identification." After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuʼs conversation with US President Joe Biden, Israel allowed the delivery of additional rubber aid to Gaza.