The Russians shelled Gulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia — three people were killed

Russian troops shelled Gulyaipole near the front of the Zaporizhzhia region from the Grad rocket salvo system. Three people died.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, announced this.

A woman and two men died under the rubble of their house — it was hit by a Russian projectile. Another injured man was taken to the hospital.

The Russian occupiers are shelling the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia every day, so the local authorities are urging people to evacuate. Ivan Fedorov assures that in case of evacuation, people receive financial, humanitarian and social assistance.

The Russians also regularly attack Zaporizhzhia with missiles and drones. On the evening of April 5, the Russians attacked the city twice, as a result of which four people were killed and more than 20 were injured.