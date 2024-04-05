Double Missile Attack. In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead has increased to four

The number of people killed as a result of the rocket attack on Zaporizhzhya has increased to four. More than 20 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians attacked the city twice with an interval of 40 minutes — the missiles landed in the same place. As a result of the repeated attack, people who came to help after the first blow were injured. Among the injured are journalists from "1+1" and Ukrinform.

Ukrinform specified that the agencyʼs own correspondent Olga Zvonareva was injured, she is currently in the operating room with a leg injury.

The TSN news service of the TV channel "1+1" confirmed that journalist Kira Oves was injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike.