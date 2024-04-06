Lithuania transferred M577 command and staff vehicles to Ukraine. They are part of a €200 million long-term aid package announced in January.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania does not disclose the number of vehicles, but only shows their photo and adds that they arrived yesterday, April 5.

Previously, Lithuania had already transferred the German-made M577 to Ukraine. They perform the function of a mobile command post at the battalion level. Upgraded versions of the M577 can control the German PzH 2000 self-propelled guns, which are already in the Armed Forces.

In total, Lithuania has 168 German M577 armored personnel carriers. How much has already been given to Ukraine is not disclosed.