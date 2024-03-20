Lithuania will allocate €35 million to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite announced that Vilnius allocated €35 million for the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

The full list of countries that finance the initiative is not announced. However, it is known that Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Great Britain, Canada, France, Poland and Belgium have already joined it. According to the Financial Times, Prague wants to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition.

So far, the Czech Republic, together with its partners, was able to raise part of the funds for the purchase of the first batch of artillery shells for Ukraine. We are talking about 300 000 ammunition out of the 800 000 promised. The country continues to look for partners to further support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Czech officials, noted that the Czech Republic has found suppliers all over the world, including Russiaʼs allied countries.