The number of people killed in a rocket attack is increasing in Kharkiv. The police gave the details

In Kharkiv, the number of dead as a result of night strikes by Russian troops has increased to 7. Already 11 have been injured.
"The enemy struck twice again — targeting high-rise residential buildings, kindergartens and civilian infrastructure. The second shelling began less than half an hour after the first," Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department, said.
A gas station was completely destroyed, power lines were damaged. In the middle of the battered 9-story building, there are two 5-by-5-meter holes.
- On the night of April 6, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones. The attack lasted 7 hours. Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Starokostyantiniv and Kyiv region were under attack.
- In Kharkiv in the morning, 6 dead and 10 wounded were reported. At least 9 high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station and 10 cars were damaged.
- In total, the Russians launched 32 Shahed drones and six missiles of various types over Ukraine. Air defense shot down two Kh-101, Caliber and 28 drones.