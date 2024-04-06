The number of people killed in a rocket attack is increasing in Kharkiv. The police gave the details

In Kharkiv, the number of dead as a result of night strikes by Russian troops has increased to 7. Already 11 have been injured.

"The enemy struck twice again — targeting high-rise residential buildings, kindergartens and civilian infrastructure. The second shelling began less than half an hour after the first," Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department, said.

A gas station was completely destroyed, power lines were damaged. In the middle of the battered 9-story building, there are two 5-by-5-meter holes.