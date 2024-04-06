Russian troops launched a massive missile-drone attack on Ukraine. There are many victims in Kharkiv

On the night of April 6, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones. Judging by the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack lasted 7 hours. Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Starokostyantiniv and Kyiv region were under attack.

Consequences

In Kharkiv, 6 people were killed and 10 injured in the Shevchenkivsky district, the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said. The head of the regional administration, Oleh Synehubov, clarified that the youngest victim, 23 years old, received an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries. Also in average condition are 25-year-old and 71-year-old women, six men from 35 to 85 years old. Other victims have minor injuries

At least 9 high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station and 10 cars were damaged.

Industrial enterprises were mutilated in Zaporizhzhia. Previously, there were no casualties, reported the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Three enemy drones were shot down in the Dnipro and Kryvorizka districts. There, the authorities do not report the destruction.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the information of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians attacked Ukraine at night with 32 Shahed drones and six missiles of different types — three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the Belgorod region, two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov region and by one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.

Anti-aircraft defense shot down two Kh-101, Caliber and 28 drones.