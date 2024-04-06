GUR: In the Rostov region, the Russians blew up an oil pipeline — the facility was working for the Russian army

On the night of April 6, an oil pipeline was blown up near the Russian city of Azov (Rostov region), reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence officers, the occupiers pumped oil products from the local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the "Azov Sea Port" through the pipeline. Now the loading of tankers has been suspended indefinitely. Intelligence notes that this object worked for the Russian army.