GUR: In the Rostov region, the Russians blew up an oil pipeline — the facility was working for the Russian army

On the night of April 6, an oil pipeline was blown up near the Russian city of Azov (Rostov region), reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to intelligence officers, the occupiers pumped oil products from the local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the "Azov Sea Port" through the pipeline. Now the loading of tankers has been suspended indefinitely. Intelligence notes that this object worked for the Russian army.
- Since March 2024, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russiaʼs oil industry. More than 10 large oil refineries were attacked, including the Lukoil and TANECO plants. Due to this, a sharp decline in gasoline production began in Russia (output fell by at least 7.4%).
- On March 22, the Financial Times wrote that the US even called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, as this could raise global oil prices and provoke attacks on Ukrainian energy in response.
- At the beginning of April, Reuters wrote that US sanctions prevent Russia from repairing oil refineries.