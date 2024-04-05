Increasing the fleet and air defense. In Norway, a “historic” plan to strengthen defense was created

The government of Norway has proposed to parliament to double defense spending over the next 12 years, from today to 2036. They plan to strengthen all types of the Armed Forces and increase the number of personnel.

This is stated in the government press release.

The long-term plan includes spending of NOK 1.624 trillion (almost $151 billion) over 12 years, an increase of NOK 600 billion (about $60 billion).

Hereʼs what else the governmentʼs plan includes:

increase the number of conscripts by 4 600 people, reservists by 13 700, and military personnel by 4 600;

strengthen the fleet with at least 5 frigates with anti-submarine helicopters, 5 submarines, 10 large and 18 smaller vessels;

acquire long-range air defense systems to defend against short-range ballistic missiles, double the number of NASAMS and upgrade them for improved protection against drones and missiles;

develop the army from one to three brigades, invest in high-precision long-range weapons, additional combat vehicles, air defense and helicopters for the army and special forces;

increase the number of Home Guard soldiers to 45 thousand (these are rapid mobilization forces in the Norwegian Armed Forces);

improve situational awareness through greater surveillance, presence and control, both through new ships and the expansion of satellite and drone capabilities.

At the same time, Norway wants to invest in infrastructure for educational capacity, increase the number of military infrastructure personnel.

“As our security environment deteriorates, we need to spend more on defence... Norway is in a unique position to take action. Norwayʼs model of providing a profit for society from our natural resources allows for increased spending on national security without reducing public services," noted Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

And he added that investments in defense will benefit the country, in particular, it will create new jobs. In addition, the governmentʼs long-term plan will help achieve key NATO goals.