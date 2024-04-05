General Staff: Russian troops lost another 73 armored vehicles and 50 artillery systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 4 and spoke about the current situation at the front. 65 combat clashes took place over the past day.

The Ukrainian military repulsed enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

Russian troops advanced the most in the direction of Bakhmut. The Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanka (Luhansk region), as well as near Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region). The Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two anti-aircraft missile complexes of the Russian troops. Units of the missile forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery systems, one radar station and one EW station, and two more enemy air defense systems.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 4), the occupiers lost approximately 860 soldiers (killed and wounded), 15 tanks, 73 armored vehicles, 50 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, one air defense vehicle, 30 drones, 61 vehicles and four special vehicles. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows: