At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles. Air defense destroyed 13 Shahed

On the night of April 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed drones, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 13 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The drones were shot down in the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. They were launched from the Crimean Cape Chauda. And the rockets flew from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The Defense Forces of the south reported that the enemy directed an attack on the energy infrastructure of Odesa. The military shot down 4 enemy drones in the region. In the Zaporizhzhia district, debris from downed drones damaged private houses.