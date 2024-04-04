The tragedy with the 128th brigade: the Russian occupiers could have determined the location of the line-up due to a broken device

One of the main versions of the Security Service about how the Russians managed to strike the place where the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade of the Transcarpathian Brigade was lined up in Zaporizhzhia is that the occupiers hacked a technical device.

This was reported by the head of the Cyber Security Department of the SBU, Ilya Vityuk, in an interview with Ukrinform.

As he noted, among the threats is the sending of phishing messages to hack the messengers of specific military personnel. This is done by the Armageddon hacker group, which sends out thousands of such messages. If they manage to hack the device, they gain access to messengers and computers through mail.

"During the investigation of one of the attacks that killed more than 30 of our servicemen, we found that one of the devices on which the Signal messenger was installed received a message about the specific date and place of the line-up of servicemen, where the missile later landed." added Ilya Vityuk, referring to the 128th brigade.

The head of the Cyber Security Department of the SBU speaks of more than 30 dead soldiers, while the brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers back in November.