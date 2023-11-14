The Commission of the Ministry of Defense reported on the results of the investigation into the tragedy involving the 128th brigade

The main inspection of the Ministry of Defense reported to Minister Rustem Umerov about the results of the investigation into the circumstances of the missile attack on the 128th brigade.
He wrote about this on November 14 on Facebook.
Now they know minute by minute what and how it happened and also figure out what led to the tragedy and how it could have been avoided. The command did gather the fighters in the courtyard of the house to reward but ignored all the rules of camouflage. More than a dozen cars were parked nearby.
At that time, there was a Russian reconnaissance drone in the sky — it was recorded. An air alert was announced throughout the region. The military was warned about the sector in which the Russian drone is operating. When the forces recorded a missile launch, they spread the "missile danger" signal. Rustem Umerov emphasized that no security measures were taken at the awarding ceremony. The investigation is ongoing.
"All those who are guilty of this tragedy will be punished according to the law. I instruct the General Staff to check the implementation of security protocols in the units. I appeal to all commanders who are responsible for the safety of soldiers: contempt for basic security measures is unacceptable," Umerov added.
- On November 3, in a village near the front line in Zaporozhye , the Russians hit the soldiers of the 128th brigade with an "Iskander". It happened during the line-up for the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery awards. The brigade confirmed the death of 19 servicemen. The case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, and Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov has instructed the Chief Inspectorate of the IOM to conduct a full investigation of the tragedy. Commander Dmytro Lysyuk was removed from his post during the investigation.
- The 128th brigade is a mountain infantry unit of the Ground Forces. It is part of the Operational Command "West" with headquarters in Mukachevo. Since the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, 128 military brigades have taken positions in the Luhansk region, in the Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, and Rubizhny regions. 128 separate mountain assault brigade liberated Kherson, fought near Bakhmut. At the beginning of January 2023, the brigade returned to the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June 2023, the fighters of the brigade liberated the villages of Lobkove and Pyatikhatky.