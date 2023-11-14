The Commission of the Ministry of Defense reported on the results of the investigation into the tragedy involving the 128th brigade

The main inspection of the Ministry of Defense reported to Minister Rustem Umerov about the results of the investigation into the circumstances of the missile attack on the 128th brigade.

He wrote about this on November 14 on Facebook.

Now they know minute by minute what and how it happened and also figure out what led to the tragedy and how it could have been avoided. The command did gather the fighters in the courtyard of the house to reward but ignored all the rules of camouflage. More than a dozen cars were parked nearby.

At that time, there was a Russian reconnaissance drone in the sky — it was recorded. An air alert was announced throughout the region. The military was warned about the sector in which the Russian drone is operating. When the forces recorded a missile launch, they spread the "missile danger" signal. Rustem Umerov emphasized that no security measures were taken at the awarding ceremony. The investigation is ongoing.

"All those who are guilty of this tragedy will be punished according to the law. I instruct the General Staff to check the implementation of security protocols in the units. I appeal to all commanders who are responsible for the safety of soldiers: contempt for basic security measures is unacceptable," Umerov added.