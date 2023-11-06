The death of 19 soldiers was confirmed in the 128th brigade

The 128th Transcarpathian Mountain Assault Brigade confirmed the death of 19 servicemen from a rocket attack.

The press service writes about it.

They specified that a "thorough check of all the circumstances of the tragedy" was being conducted, and asked not to spread unverified information.

What kind of brigade is this?

The 128th brigade is a mountain infantry unit of the Ground Forces. It is part of the Operational Command "West" with headquarters in Mukachevo. Since the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, 128 military brigades have taken positions in the Luhansk region, in the Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, and Rubizhne areas. 128 separate mountain assault brigade liberated Kherson, fought near Bakhmut. At the beginning of January 2023, the brigade returned to the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June 2023, the fighters of the brigade liberated the villages of Lobkove and Pyatykhatky.