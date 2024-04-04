Russia attacked energy facilities in Kharkiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region. There are victims among energy workers

During the past day, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are victims among energy workers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

In Kharkiv, a 64-year-old locksmith of the city branch of "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" was injured during the liquidation of the consequences of a nighttime drone attack. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. The vehicle of the dispatch service was also damaged. In the Kharkiv region, the equipment of the energy facility was damaged due to the attack. A fire broke out, but it was quickly extinguished.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy fired at one of the solar power plants, and a fire broke out there. During its liquidation, the guard received burns. In the Sumy region, a 47-year-old employee of the “Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine” branch was killed by an aerial bomb during the bombing of the village of Samotoivka.