Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night. Four people died, including three rescuers

On the night of April 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv several times with drones. Four people died, including three rescuers who arrived at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the previous attack. Another 12 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

The Russian occupiers struck again when the emergency services arrived at the scene. Among the injured is a nurse of the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, who as part of the brigade came to the call and was injured from a repeated blow.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged in the city.