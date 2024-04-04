The state rear operator saved UAH 3 billion in the first quarter of 2024

The state rear operator (DOT), which has been engaged in rear procurement for the Armed Forces since December 2023, saved about 3 billion hryvnias in the first quarter of 2024. During this period, the DOT concluded 155 contracts worth 23.8 billion hryvnias.
This was reported by the DOT.
Contracts were concluded in the following areas:
- tangible property — 93 contracts for 7 billion;
- fuel and lubricants — 33 contracts for 7.4 billion;
- food products — 29 contracts for 9.4 billion.
Deliveries continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received 37% of the purchased volume.
- From December 2023, the State Rear Operator will purchase products for the Ukrainian military. The agency analyzes the market, prices, communicates with suppliers directly, evaluates them and checks their work.
- In the future, tactical medicine — first-aid kits, tourniquets, hemostatic agents, occlusive stickers — and dry solder may be added to the purchases of the State Rear Operator. And from July, food supplies and logistics will begin to be separated.