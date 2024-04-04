The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another 670 soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the approximate losses of the Russians as of April 3 and spoke about the current situation at the front. 65 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by Russian troops near Andriivka (Luhansk region).

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Terny area of the Donetsk region. In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops tried to improve their tactical position — the Ukrainians repelled 14 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Spirne, Andriivka, southeastern Vyimka, Klishchiivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks near Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. There, the enemy tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine areas. Near Vodyane, Russian troops with the support of aviation tried 22 times to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 7 times, trying to knock out the units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 3), the occupiers lost approximately 670 soldiers (killed and wounded), 9 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, one air defense vehicle, 21 drones, 48 vehicles and 7 special vehicles. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows: