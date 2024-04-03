NOS: The candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Rutte for the post of NATO Secretary General is supported by 28 countries

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte received the support of four more countries for the position of the new Secretary General of NATO.

This was reported by the Dutch television and radio company NOS with reference to sources.

In total, 28 of the 32 NATO member states already support Rutteʼs candidacy. This means that four more countries need to join, as nominations require unanimous support from all 32 member states.

In the next few days, the ministers of foreign affairs of the NATO countries will be in Brussels, where on the sidelines of the summit many conversations are expected about the successor of Jens Stoltenberg, who will leave his post at the beginning of October.

Romania has its own candidate. It is also known that Turkey and Hungary have not yet declared their support for Rutte. Slovakia has also not decided on a candidate.

NOS NATO sources say Rutte is in talks with the four countries about his vision for NATO leadership.

Hungary and Slovakia will weaken their opposition to Rutte if Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdraws his candidacy, NATO sources say. Until that happens, according to the sources, the Hungarians and Slovaks will be embarrassed to reject Iohannis, the only official candidate from another Eastern European country.