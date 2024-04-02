The number of victims in Dnipro has increased to 18, including five children

In Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 18 due to a rocket attack, five of them are children. College and kindergarten buildings were damaged in the city.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Among the injured, 12 people were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate, however, they say that everything will be fine.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already reacted to the strike on the Dnipro. He emphasized that all services are on site and are eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of receiving air defense systems, because they can save the lives of Ukrainians from Russian terror. Zelensky added that the Russians are getting answers to their strikes — "every time more far-reaching answers," the president noted.