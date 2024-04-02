Russian troops attacked the Dnipro. Preliminary, five people were injured

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro with missiles in the afternoon of April 2. So far, five people are known to be injured.

Medics and other services are working, informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Details are being clarified. There will be information after the break. Now we are not teaching anything anywhere," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

One of the educational institutions was damaged during the attack.

"Fortunately, at the time of the impact, all the children were in shelter. This saved the health and, perhaps, the lives of boys and girls," added Lysak.